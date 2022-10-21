AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Cut to £118

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. set a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £107.86 ($130.33).

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,656 ($116.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The firm has a market cap of £149.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £104.90.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

