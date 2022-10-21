Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.78. Fire & Flower has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.