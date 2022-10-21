Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $607.00 on Friday. Atrion has a 1-year low of $542.10 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.41.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 23.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

