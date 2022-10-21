Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Atrion Price Performance
Shares of ATRI stock opened at $607.00 on Friday. Atrion has a 1-year low of $542.10 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.41.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
