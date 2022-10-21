Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider William Russell Buys 70,000 Shares

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell acquired 70,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($76,969.55).
Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 1.8 %
LON AUGM opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.20. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.11). The company has a market cap of £158.22 million and a P/E ratio of 269.33.
Augmentum Fintech Company Profile
