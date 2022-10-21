Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider William Russell Buys 70,000 Shares

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell acquired 70,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($76,969.55).

Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 1.8 %

LON AUGM opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.20. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.11). The company has a market cap of £158.22 million and a P/E ratio of 269.33.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.