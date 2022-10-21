Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 41,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 68,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 134.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 2,064.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
