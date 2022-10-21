Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 41,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 68,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 134.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 2,064.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Articles

