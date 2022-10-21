B. Riley Weighs in on Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $525.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRBK. Wedbush lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 5.82. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 859,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

