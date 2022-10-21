Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $4.92 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

