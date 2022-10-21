Banco Santander S.A. Sells 46,104 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,104 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

