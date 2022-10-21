Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,240,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 258,888 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Apple were worth $579,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.