Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

