Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.67.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.02 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market cap of C$35.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

