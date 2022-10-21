Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Capital World Investors raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

