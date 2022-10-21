Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.00% from the stock’s current price.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

ABX opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.76. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.02 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$35.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

