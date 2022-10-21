Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €58.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($59.18) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bechtle Trading Up 1.5 %

BC8 opened at €34.07 ($34.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €32.57 ($33.23) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($70.98).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

