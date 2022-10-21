Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 35,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 8.1% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.20. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

