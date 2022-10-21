Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 41,033 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,633.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

