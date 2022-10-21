Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

BIIB stock opened at $262.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $284.59.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

