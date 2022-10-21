Bison Wealth LLC Buys 32,208 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,018.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

