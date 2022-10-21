BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.64 and a 200-day moving average of $264.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.