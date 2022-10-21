Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

