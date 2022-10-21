Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider Purchases £14,977.50 in Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott acquired 11,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £14,977.50 ($18,097.51).

John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, John Scott purchased 20,325 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($30,207.53).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BSIF stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £773.49 million and a P/E ratio of 361.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.66. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.03 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.78).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

