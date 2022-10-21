BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Down 0%

Shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.11% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

