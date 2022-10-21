Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BSX opened at $40.23 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.