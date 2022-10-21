Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.20. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 67,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

