Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 10,928 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 661.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

