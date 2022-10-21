Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

