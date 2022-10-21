Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Target Price at $48.38

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.2 %

AB stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.33. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.