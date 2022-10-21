Brokerages Set Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Target Price at $11.80

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISMAY shares. Cheuvreux cut Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Shares of ISMAY stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

