Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Price Target at $4,582.00

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,582.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,959.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,242.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $82.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 494.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.