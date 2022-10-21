Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Price Target at $4,582.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,582.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,959.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,242.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $82.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 494.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.