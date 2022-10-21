Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Price Target at $124.67

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAEYY. Barclays decreased their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.