Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Price Target at $124.67

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAEYY. Barclays decreased their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

