Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $11.50

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

DSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

DSP opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $253.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viant Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 116,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

