Brokers Offer Predictions for Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luxfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 103,918 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Luxfer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Luxfer by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Luxfer by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

