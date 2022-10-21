Brokers Set Expectations for Delta Apparel, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Delta Apparel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 1.2 %

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

DLA opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 91,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Apparel

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.