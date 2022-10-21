Brokers Set Expectations for Phillips 66’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and gas company will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $17.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $185,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

