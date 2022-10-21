Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
Shares of BIP stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.
