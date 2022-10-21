Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Purchases £6,140 in Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) insider Jasper Judd acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,228 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £6,140 ($7,419.04).

LON BASC opened at GBX 1,216.75 ($14.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.43 million and a P/E ratio of 596.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,246.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,203.62. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,072.61 ($12.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,535 ($18.55). The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

