Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Purchases £6,140 in Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) insider Jasper Judd acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,228 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £6,140 ($7,419.04).
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance
LON BASC opened at GBX 1,216.75 ($14.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.43 million and a P/E ratio of 596.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,246.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,203.62. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,072.61 ($12.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,535 ($18.55). The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies
Further Reading
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.