Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.40.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CNI opened at $109.68 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

