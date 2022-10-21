Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$80.00 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$81.19.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE CNQ opened at C$78.13 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$48.42 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$90.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0699994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total transaction of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,723,076.44. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,723,076.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,741,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,697,617. Insiders have sold a total of 59,780 shares of company stock worth $4,411,652 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.