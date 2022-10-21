Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian Solar traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.27. 5,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,031,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSIQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

