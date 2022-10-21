Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $18.24 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $18.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2023 earnings at $19.23 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$269.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$277.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$322.44. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$259.80 and a 52 week high of C$425.00. The stock has a market cap of C$923.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.22.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.56 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.02 billion.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

