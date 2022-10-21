Canfor (CFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.34 per share for the quarter.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CFP opened at C$19.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.19. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$18.86 and a 52-week high of C$33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Separately, CIBC lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

