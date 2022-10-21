Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$287.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.21. The company has a market cap of C$324.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$7.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

