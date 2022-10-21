Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $68.78 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 17.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Apple stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

