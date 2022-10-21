Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$35.00 price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.59.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.86 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.33.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

