Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) versus Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -27.34% -52.16% -18.88% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -432.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

84.7% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cerus and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 273.79%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than Cerus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Sigyn Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $130.86 million 4.76 -$54.38 million ($0.24) -14.67 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million ($0.09) -2.76

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigyn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sigyn Therapeutics beats Cerus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

