Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $21.32 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

