ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $1,125,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 321,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Insider Activity at ChemoCentryx

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,601.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a negative net margin of 357.01%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.