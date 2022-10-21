Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 379,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $494.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

