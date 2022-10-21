Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Civeo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.22 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVEO opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.74. Civeo has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Civeo

Institutional Trading of Civeo

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Civeo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Civeo

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.