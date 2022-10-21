Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.